Vicksburg Convention Center: Cheers to 25 years

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and VenuWorks Vicksburg on Thursday announced anniversary events for the upcoming year.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Vicksburg Convention Center, VCC leadership chose to celebrate “the heart and soul of Vicksburg.”

“Our community is so rich with such a variety of culture, it seems only right that we try to include a sampling during the celebration of our 25 years of hosting events,” Erin Southard, VCC Executive Director said. “This is the first of many activities we have planned for the year.”

Beginning Jan. 28, the VCC will host its first “Taste of Vicksburg” monthly event. The first month will feature the Junior Auxiliary.

Attendees will hear how the Vicksburg Chapter of JA has grown to become one of the largest chapters in the region.

Each luncheon will be $15 to attend, which includes a meal. Tickets can be purchased at the Convention Center box office or by calling 601-630-2929.

Some of the other artists and speakers featured will be Visual Artist Tony Davenport, Sopranos Eleana Davis Reel, Dr. Clarissa Behr Davis, Nancy Bell, Linda Fondren, Melissa Faith Payne and so many more.

“The VCC looks forward to welcoming attendees and want to reassure everyone that we are taking every reasonable precaution to promote a safe and healthy environment,” a statement read. “Your health and wellbeing are our highest priority and we truly appreciate the trust that you place in us as we go beyond your expectations.”