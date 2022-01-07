Geralds-Larkins Wedding Announcement

Published 9:55 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Brenda Geralds of Memphis, Tenn., and Yumba G. Larkins of Vicksburg were married at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Memphis.

The bride is the daughter of the late Mattie Worles and the late Lonnie Williams, both of Memphis.

The groom is the son of Ernest and Arie Larkins of Vicksburg.

Pastor Donald Johnson officiated the ceremony.

A reception followed at Club Wind Whirl in Lakeland, Tenn.

The couple traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for their honeymoon and are at home in Memphis.

