Krewes needed for Downtown Vicksburg Mardi Gras parade

The Vicksburg Main Street Program is looking for “krewes” who wish to participate in Downtown Vicksburg’s 19th annual Mardi Gras Parade.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. in Downtown Vicksburg. In the past, thousands have flocked downtown for Carnival festivities.

The parade begins at Washington and Belmont streets and will travel north on Washington Street to Jackson Street.

Anyone who would like to participate in the parade must contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program at 601-634-4527 or email vburgms@gmail.com or kimh@vicksburg.org.

Applications must be turned in no later than Feb. 10.