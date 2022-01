Marilyn Ann Green passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. She was 64.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Carl James officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 10 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present 5 until 6 p.m.