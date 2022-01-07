OUR OPINION: Protection from COVID-19 a matter of personal responsibility

Following the holidays, it seems as though there’s a mad dash in Vicksburg.

However, instead of racing to Walmart or Big Lots to snag some post-Christmas markdowns, we’re all racing to the pharmacy or our doctor’s office for a COVID-19 test. Perhaps you have some of the symptoms of illness — headache, sore throat, runny nose, chills — or perhaps you’re just wanting to test out of caution after potential exposure to the virus.

With temperatures of late switching between summer-like highs and frigid lows, it’s no wonder many people aren’t feeling their best. It’s also no wonder that lines at some of our local clinics are wrapped around buildings every morning with people concerned that they have COVID-19 or the flu. At-home tests are becoming harder and harder to find. Businesses are delaying reopening after the holidays and are more short-staffed than ever.

All these signs point to one thing: the time to be vigilant is now.

In a recent interview with The Post, Dr. Dan Edney said, “We’ve always said vaccines are Plan A, and monoclonals are Plan B.”

If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, talk to your doctor to assess your risk and strongly consider getting the shot. If the shot isn’t an option for you due to health or personal concerns, wear your mask and avoid large gatherings of people.

If you are vaccinated, get your booster when it’s available.

While no treatment or prevention is 100-percent effective, the public has been given several tools to battle COVID-19. The most important implement in our figurative toolbox is knowledge.

To lessen the burden on the health care system, the service industry, our families and neighbors, it’s up to every individual to do what they believe is right to protect themselves from COVID-19. Protecting yourself is a matter of personal responsibility.

Together, we can ride out this fifth wave of COVID-19 and come out strong the other side.