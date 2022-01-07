Trophy Case: Addie Brookes Herring

Addie Brookes Herring bagged two deer — a doe and a buck — on back-to-back days in December.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

•

Enter our Best Buck Contest with a chance to win $150!