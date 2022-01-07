Vicksburg Convention Center announces inaugural Jester’s Ball

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and the City of Vicksburg on Friday announced the inaugural Jester’s Ball, which will take place on Feb. 12.

The Jester’s Ball is part of the many celebratory events the VCC has planned for the year ahead. Guests will be treated to an evening of music, delicious food and fun, and Mardi Gras throws and prizes will be included as well.

The highlight of the evening will be announcing the 2022 Mardi Gras Jester. Jester nominees have been submitted by the Ball committee and an online poll will be created for the public to vote for their Jester. Jester nominees were chosen based on their community involvement and their tireless efforts to be champions for Vicksburg, the VCC said in a release.

VIP tables, which seat 8, are available for $300 and include a champagne reception before the ball, premium giveaways, beads and preferred table seating. Individual VIP tickets are available for the reception and ball for $35 each. All tickets will include a heavy hors d’oeuvre sampling and a full night of entertainment featuring Hairicane.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance. After Feb. 1, tickets will be $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP. Tickets will be available at the Convention Center box office or ticketmaster.com starting Jan. 14.

For more information, please contact the Convention Center box office at 601-630-2929.