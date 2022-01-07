Warren County Land Records Dec. 20 to Dec. 27
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period December 20 to December 27.
Warranty Deeds
* Kathy (Foster) Ashley and Jessie Earl Ashley II to Mildred Ladonna Boyd, Lot 3, Parkside Land Co.
*Ike Barnes to Quinton Goss, Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
* William Larime Haynes and Sabrina Haynes to Carolyn Marie Wells Belgard Living Trust and Carolyn Marie Wells Belgard Trustee, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
* Albert W. Boleware and Carolyn C. Boleware to Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC, Part of Lot 84, Folkes Addition.
* Mildred Donna (Ladonna) Boyd and Perry Lee Boyd to Barnie Gavin Judy Bowers Gavin, Part of 4, 5, & 6, Fairways Subdivision Part 1.
* Latoya Lynch to Telisa Brown, Benard Brown and David D. Robinson, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* Darryl Jacob Stewart to Castle 2020 LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
* Elizabeth Marie Clarke to Lana Maureen Hand, Block 1, Lot 4, Katieville.
* William S. Cook and Rita P. Cook to Christopher Gibbens and Camille Gibbens, Lot 2, Powell Subdivision Plat 3/147
* James R. Williams, Chesley Williams and Chelvey T. Farrell to Jason Daniels, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* Doretah Anne Ward Dunn to Integrity Service LLC, Lot 11, Whispering Pines No. 1.
* Kristie Lister also known as Kristie Maia Froman, Independent/Executrix to Banthony W. Miller and Amy Miller, Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Mary Louise Eastman Moran to Faith D. Frye, Lot 3, Ken Caryl Subdivision No. 2 – Re of Lots
* Pammy Nichelle Hall, Individual/Administratrix and Jasmine Monique Wheatley, Individual to Collin Vaughn, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 7, Haley’s Point.
* Dale Ray Jenning to Two River Cats, L.P., Block 16, Part of Lot 96 and Part of Lot 95, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
* Wesley Whitaker and Sherry G. Whitaker to Gregory A. King and Lauren W. King, Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Lurline L. Simmons, Lurline M. Lawrence and Erick W. Simmons to Karavanti Shaw, All of Lot 10, Forrest Cove Subdivision Part 3A.
* Lillian L. Martin to Ronald S. Muirhead, Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 14, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Dennis M. Walker Jr. to Premier Resturant Supply LLC, Lots 21, 23, 25, Buck, Miller & Klein Resurvey Lot 5; Lots U, V, W, X, Speeds-Harrisburg Lots 31-32, 50.
* Raymond Scallions Jr. to Dana Michele Thigpen, Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
* 4S Properties LLC to James Southern, All of Lots 38, Walnut Ridge.
* Univenge LLC to Two River Cats, L.P., Block 16, Part of Lot 96 and Part of Lot 95, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
Deeds of Trust
* Quinton Goss to Ike Barnes, Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
* Mildred Ladonna Boyd to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Parkside Land Co.
* Wilbur A. Boyd and Wanda E. Harris Boyd to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 2, Williams Road Subdivision No. 3.
* Bulldog Investments LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 13, V & M Subdivision.
* Alexander Lee Herrington to Cadence Bank, Block 7, Lots 8 & 9, Warren Heights.
* Collin Vaughan to Cadence Bank, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 7, Haley’s Point.
* James Southern to Cadence Bank, All of Lot 38, Walnut Ridge.
* Christopher Gibbens and Camille Gibbens to William S. Cook and Rita P. Cook, Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 2, Powell Subdivision Plat 3/147.
* Premier Restaurant Supply Llc to Copiah Bank, Lots U, V, W, X, Speeds-Harrisburg Lots 31-32, 50; Lots 24, 26, Buck, Miller & Klein Resurvey Lot 5; Lot 21, 23, 25, Buck, Miller & Klein Resurvey Lot 5.
* D & L Group LLC to RiverHills Bank, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
* Jason Fairchild and Misty M. Fairchild to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 50, Fairways Subdivision Part 4.
*Lana Maureen Hand to Fidelity Bank, Lot 4, Katieville.
* Faith D. Frye to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Ken Caryl Subdivision No. 2 – Re of Lots.
* Barnie Gavin and Judy Bowers Gavin to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 4, 5, & 6, Fairways Subdivision Part 1.
* John Hluska and Denise Gail Hluska to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
* Dana Michele Thigpen to Home Bank N.A., Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
* Integrity Service LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 11, Whispering Pines No. 1.
* Steven Paul Keen, Steven (P) Keen, Rusty Keen, Verien Fawn (Hyland) Keen and Fawn (H) Keen to Southern AgCredit ACA, Section 42, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
* Joyce Mayfield to Rocket Mortgage, Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Two River Cats L.P. to Robert P. McConnell, Block 16, Part of Lot 95 and Part of Lot 96, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
* Karavanti Shaw to Member First Mortgage LLC, Lot 10, Forrest Cove Subdivision – Part 3A.
* Anthony W. Miller and Amy Miller to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Christopher G. Price to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Forrest Cove Part 1.
* Latonya Carson Wilson to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Lot 40, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.
Marriage Licenses
* Jeffery Allan Merritt, 53, Mississippi, to Theresa J. Lusdy, 51, Mississippi.
* Byron Keonne Hayes, 31, Mississippi, to Anna Marie Ransom, 31, Louisiana.