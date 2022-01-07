Warren County Land Records Dec. 27 to Jan. 3

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period December 27 to January 3.

Warranty Deeds

* Don Jennings Carsley to Michael L. Barnes, Part of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*George Douglas Selman, Robert Allen Selman, Deborah S. Keen and David Earl Selman to Dustin S. Smith and Judy Lynn Brantley Smith, Lots 29-31, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-A.

* Glenn Burton to Justin Burton, Part of Lot 89 and Part of Lot 90, Camelot Estates No. 4.

* Kitchens Holding LLC to Casie Combs, Lot B, National Park Short Resurvey Lots.

* Country Club Development Inc to Mark Smith II, Lot 21, Falcon Ridge Subdivision Part 2A.

* Bonnie Lynn Gaddis-Strange to Jerry Neal Price Jr., Lot 196, Oak Park No. 4.

* Goshen Properties LLC to Kingdom Management Group LLC, Lot 143, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

* David Lasalle Jr. and Amanda Lasalle to James T. Hollowell and Kristen W. Hollowell, Lot 62, Warrenton Heights.

* Sophia Properties K LLC to James Edward Jones, Lot 11, Folkes Old Garden.

* Rivertown Contractors Inc to Vision Development LLP, Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Mohanned Altuwaity and Sonia Altowayti to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 14-B, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

* D R Properties LLC to Bankplus Loan Operations, Block 30, Part of Lot 203, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Justin Burton to Quickent Loans LLC, Part of Lot 89 and Part of Lot 90, Camelot Estates No. 4.

* Daryl Newman and Camp Eagle Lake LLC to Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Casie B. Combs to Trustmark National Bank, Lot B, National Park Short Resurvey Lots.

* Kristen Wright Hollowell and James T. Wright to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, No Description/Identify Legal.

* Sandra D. (Barnes) Ross to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 10, Sky Wood No. 2.

* Kingdom Management Group LLC to IM LLC, Lot 28, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

* Jerry Neal Price Jr. to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 196, Oak Park No. 4.

* Vision Development LLP to Tensas State Bank, Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Marriage Licenses

* Taylor Ray Bailey, 32, Jackson, Miss., to Danielle Nicole Mitchell, 31, Jackson, Miss.

*Jarrad Lemont Williams, 29, Mississippi, to Makayla Dai’shon Harris, 23, Mississippi.

* Oscar Lee Griffith, 23, Kansas, to Lashunte’ Olivia Hubbard, 24, Mississippi.