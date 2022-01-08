Fire reported at Ameristar Casino parking garage

Vicksburg firefighters are battling at least three car fires in the parking garage of the Ameristar Casino.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said firefighters were dispatched at 7:54 p.m. Saturday night. He said the fire began in one car and spread to the other vehicles. He said the parking garage, which is made of steel and concrete, will not burn.

Danczyk, Engines 6 and 7, Ladder 14, rescue and Battalion Chief Tim Love responded to the call.

This is a developing story