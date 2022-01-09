Epiphany: Church of the Holy Trinity service closes out Christmas season

Members of the Church of the Holy Trinity gathered in the church knave Thursday night to celebrate the final day of the Christmas season and observe the feast of the Epiphany, when according to scripture the three Wise Men, or Magi, visited the Christ Child.

“This is our annual Epiphany Service — Epiphany being Jan. 6 and on the 12th day of Christmas — and it’s the final service of Christmas,” said the Rev. Andy Andrews, Holy Trinity rector. “We sing the last carols, we say prayers, we tell the sacred story one last time and then we close the service with the burning of the greens.”

He said the service title of “Light the Night for Peace” was selected because “Jesus is the prince of peace, Jesus is bringing about the human family, love of God; in Him, there is a peace that passes as understanding.”

The observance began with a 30-minute service in the church where members participated with prayer and song and scripture readings. The small congregation was asked during periods of silent prayer to decide what practices they would leave in 2021 and determine what changes they would bring to 2022.

The Rev. Deacon Josie Williams, who serves at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina, delivered a message to the congregation before the service ended with prayer and bonfire of Christmas trees.