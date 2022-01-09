Trophy Case: Mary Beth Tingle

Published 7:55 am Sunday, January 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mary Beth Tingle, daughter of Jeb and Shelley Tingle, harvested a 9-point buck with a .275 at Wilderness Forever in Claiborne County on Dec. 19.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

