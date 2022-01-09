VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK:Missy Arnold fundraises for city animal shelter

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Missy Arnold, who helped organize the ClooCroo event in November. She is President of The Friends of the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization supporting the needs of the Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

How did you hear about the Cloo Croo program?

The Friends were looking at various ways to raise funds for the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. Cherry Robbins contacted me about her college friend, Hill Collins, who created ClooCroo, a unique event for raising funds through a scavenger hunt game involving team competition.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

Meeting so many people that wanted to get involved and volunteer for this event. Also, I would have to say the excitement that it brought to each team with their creative costumes and desire to win the competition.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I am a firm believer that you should volunteer for something you are interested in and support a good cause.

What have you learned from volunteering for ClooCroo?

There is no way to describe the unbelievable support we received from our community, downtown merchants and sponsors for this first-time event.

How has this changed you?

If given the opportunity people of all ages wanted to dress up and compete in a scavenger hunt. I was so overwhelmed with positive feedback from the volunteers and teams that we will host another Cloocroo Event in 2022.

