Chill in the Hills 10K is approaching fast

Published 8:00 am Monday, January 10, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Justin Jones (53) checks his watch at the start of the Chill in the Hills 10K run in January 2021. This year's event is scheduled for Jan. 15. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

After a brief break for the holidays, Vicksburg’s running season is right back at the starting line for another lap.

The 14th annual Chill in the Hills 10K, one of Vicksburg’s triple crown races, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 in downtown Vicksburg. It’s the city’s first running event of 2022, but the midway point of a season that stretches from October to March.

“It’s a nice time to get out and to mingle,” said Laura Jones, the Chill in the Hills’ registration coordinator. “We’ll have music and snacks, and have fun.”

The registration fee for the 10K run and 5K race walk is $40, and the children’s 1-mile fun run is free. Online registration is open through Jan. 14 at raceroster.com/events/2022/51695/chill-in-the-hills-2022. In-person registration and packet pickup will be Jan. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St.

Raceday registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 and continue until the race starts at 8:30.

Jones said runners and walkers are encouraged to follow normal COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re going to encourage social distancing. Masks are acceptable, but not required,” Jones said.

The Chill in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which helps under and uninsured people in Mississippi receive mental health services at a reduced cost.
For information or to register, call 601-636-5703 or visit raceroster.com/events/2022/51695/chill-in-the-hills-2022.

