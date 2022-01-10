College basketball TV schedule: Jan. 10-16
Published 9:00 am Monday, January 10, 2022
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Note: A number of games are being canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. Accordingly, this schedule is subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. CBSSN – Boston U. at American
9 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon at Oregon State
Tuesday, Jan. 11
4 p.m. CBSSN – Hofstra at Towson
5:30 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Tennessee
5:30 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Penn State
6 p.m. ESPN – Kentucky at Vanderbilt
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at Baylor
6 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at Marquette
6 p.m. ESPNU – Pittsburgh at Syracuse
6 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at Dayton
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m. Big Ten – Illinois at Nebraska
8 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at Alabama
8 p.m. FS1 – Providence at Creighton
8 p.m. ESPNU – Oklahoma State at West Virginia
8 p.m. CBSSN – Valparaiso at Loyola (Chicago)
10 p.m. CBSSN – New Mexico at UNLV
Wednesday, Jan. 12
5:30 p.m. FS1 – Villanova at Xavier
6 p.m. ESPN2 – LSU at Florida
6 p.m. ESPNU – Temple at Tulsa
6 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at Mississippi State
6 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Michigan State
7 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Colorado State
7:30 p.m. FS1 – St. John’s at Connecticut
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Virginia Tech at Virginia
8 p.m. ESPNU – TCU at Kansas State
8 p.m. SEC Network – Missouri at Arkansas
8 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Northwestern
9 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Wyoming
9 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Washington
9:30 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Nevada
Thursday, Jan. 13
4 p.m. FS1 – Seton Hall at DePaul
4 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Washington State
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio State at Wisconsin
6 p.m. FS1 – Butler at Georgetown
6 p.m. ESPNU – UNC Asheville at Winthrop
6 p.m. CBSSN – Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
8p.m. ESPN2 – Georgia State at South Alabama
8 p.m. FS1 – Indiana at Iowa
8 p.m. ESPNU – SIU-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois
8 p.m. CBSSN – Rice at Western Kentucky
8:30 p.m. ESPN – Oregon at UCLA
8:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Arizona State
10 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Oregon State at Southern California
10 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – BYU at Gonzaga
10 p.m. FS1 – Colorado at Arizona
10 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola Marymount at San Francisco
Friday, Jan. 14
5 p.m. CBSSN – Buffalo at Ball State
5:30 p.m. FS1 – Nebraska at Purdue
6 p.m. ESPNU – Manhattan at Iona
7 p.m. CBSSN – Akron at Kent State
8 p.m. FS1 – Michigan at Illinois
8 p.m. ESPNU – Davidson at Richmond
10 p.m. FS1 – Fresno State at UNLV
Saturday, Jan. 15
11 a.m. Fox – Creighton at Xavier
11 a.m. FS1 – Seton Hall at Marquette
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at Kansas State
11 a.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Michigan State
11:30 a.m. USA – Dayton at Duquesne
Noon ESPN – Tennessee at Kentucky
Noon SEC Network – Florida at South Carolina
1 p.m. ABC – North Carolina State at Duke
1 p.m. CBS – West Virginia at Kansas
1 p.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at LSU
1 p.m. FS1 – Connecticut at Providence
1 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Maryland
1:30 p.m. USA – Fordham at Saint Louis
2 p.m. ESPN – Florida State at Syracuse
2 p.m. CBSSN – Furman at Chattanooga
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Missouri
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma at TCU
3 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Washington State
3:30 p.m. USA – Rhode Island at Massachusetts
4 p.m. ESPN – Oklahoma State at Baylor
4 p.m. ESPNU – Missouri State at Valparaiso
4 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at Air Force
5 p.m. ESPN2 – Vanderbilt at Georgia
5 p.m. SEC Network – Alabama at Mississippi State
5 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at Washington
6 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at South Florida
6 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State
7 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Arizona
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Ole Miss
8 p.m. ESPNU – Tarleton State at Grand Canyon
8 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at New Mexico
9 p.m. ESPN2 – Colorado at Arizona State
9:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at UCLA
10 p.m. FS1 – Oregon at Southern California
10 p.m. CBSSN – BYU at San Francisco
Sunday, Jan. 16
11 a.m. FS1 – Butler at Villanova
11 a.m. Big ten – Penn State at Ohio State
Noon ESPN – Cincinnati at Wichita State
1 p.m. Big Ten – Iowa at Minnesota
3:30 p.m. Fox – Georgetown at St. John’s
5 p.m. CBSSN – Holy Cross at Colgate