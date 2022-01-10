Fire damages duplex on Speed Street

By John Surratt

An early morning fire Monday damaged a duplex in the 500 block of Speed Street.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire began about 1:42 a.m. on Monday and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building. Fire department paramedics treated one occupant of the building at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Danczyk and trucks from Station 7, Central Fire Station, Engine 3 and rescue responded to the fire.

