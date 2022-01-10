Jackson-Hinds to expand testing, vaccinations

Published 2:08 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By John Surratt

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday at the center’s building at 1203 Mission Park Drive.

Felicia Kent, the city’s COVID-19 Literacy Program director, announced the program at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Kent said after the meeting that Jackson-Hinds has decided to do more testing and vaccination for Vicksburg residents.

“No insurance is needed,” she said.

“The Omicron variant has definitely spiked the numbers of positive tests in Mississippi,” Kent said, adding projections are for the number of positive tests to double “within the next week or so, but we’re really hopeful that the numbers will be coming down shortly after.

“We are encouraging individuals who think they have COVID or have been exposed to COVID to get tested, but more importantly, to go and get vaccinated or get the booster,” she said.

