Joseph Keith Tillman, Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in the CMMC medical center following a lengthy illness. He was 59. Funeral services for Joseph Keith Tillman are to be held on Monday, Jan. 10 graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rudy Smith officiating. Mt. Tillman had worked in the Warren County Detention Center and was a member of Mercy Seat M. B. Church.