Funeral services for Tyrone Lavell Kelly are to be held on Friday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Guiding Star M. B. Church in Cary, Miss with the interment to follow in the Cary Community Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Tyrone L. Kelly passed away on Monday, Dec. 21 in the UMMC following a brief illness. He was 51.