Graveside services for Frances Jean Busby Connor will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home: Visitation will be Friday from 1 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Connor passed away Jan. 6 at her home. She was 81. She was a devoted wife to Joseph C. Connor for 50 years. She was also a devoted mother, nurse, cook and school bus driver in Memphis, Tenn. and limo driver for 20 years at Isle of Capri, Diamond Jack and Waterview Casinos in Vicksburg. She was a dutiful usher at Wilson Chapel A.M.E. Church, Memphis and King David M.B. Church No. 1 in Vicksburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Busby and Rachel Sellers Busby; sister, Doris Busby Garrett; and a brother, Henry Busby.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph C. Connor of Vicksburg; five daughters, Celia Busby of Memphis, Tenn., Rachel Busby Richardson of Atlanta, Ga., Resha Monroe of Memphis, Rachael Nicholson of Syracuse, N.Y. and Erica Monroe of Orlando, Fla.; three sons, Edward Busby (Belinda) and Willie A. Busby, both of Clarksdale and Lynn Busby (Armenta) of Memphis; two sisters, Mary Monroe Bowen of Memphis and Jacqueline Monroe Williams (Isiah) of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, Charlie Brown (Jean) and Jesse Busby both of San Diego, Calif.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.