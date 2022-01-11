Vicksburg woman dies, passenger critically injured in Claiborne County wreck

Published 11:34 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By John Surratt

One person is dead and another severely injured in a one-car crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Fisher Ferry Road, about 2 miles inside Claiborne County.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the wreck occurred about 2:39 a.m. when the southbound car left the road and struck a tree on the right side of the road. Goods said both victims were Warren County residents. He described the fatality as a 23-year-old woman from Vicksburg and the injured passenger as a man.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region. He was then flown to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he was in critical condition, Goods said. He declined to formally identify the victims, saying he had not talked with relatives.

The wreck remains under investigation, Goods said.

