A Celebration of Life will be held for Perry D. Jones on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. Jones will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 14 from 1 until 6 p.m.

Perry was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Lee Jones; sister, Priscilla Jones; grandparents, Samuel Clark, Dora and Norman Brown; three aunts, Mattie Ann Jones, Mary Ann Jones and Carolyn Clark-Jones; and two uncles, Samuel Booze and Eugene King.

Perry leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Yvonne Benard-Jones; three step-daughters, Stephanie Benard, April Benard and Trena’ Benard; father and step-mother Wesley C. Brown Sr. and Willie Mae Brown; eight sisters, Mechelle Jones and Terry Jones of Denver, Colo., Jennifer Jones, Mary Jones, Melita Williams, Callie Brown, Patricia Poticher of Vicksburg; Chrisyvonne Parker of Port Gibson, Miss., Tyronise Weatherspoon of Rolling Fork, Miss.; five brothers, Robert (Jennifer) Jones of Huntsville, Ala., Jeffrey Smith of Vicksburg, Wesley C. Brown Jr. of Texas, Charles Parker of Michigan and Wesley Evans of California; maternal grandmother, Rosezena Jones of Vicksburg and a host of family and special friends.

Perry Dwight Jones transitioned Jan. 7 in Jackson, Miss at the age of 45.