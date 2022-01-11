A Celebration of Life will be held for Shirley L. Williams on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. Williams will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Jan. 14 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Shirley Lee Jackson Williams was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Vicksburg, Miss. to Robert S. Jackson and Ernestine Burbage Jackson. She passed away on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Blessed age of 81 years young.

Shirley was a 1957 graduate of Bowman High School. She earned her Registered Nurse (RN) degree in 1969 from Hinds Junior College. She worked at the Kuhn Memorial Hospital, Sisters of Mercy Hospital, Vicksburg Medical Center and River Region Medical Center. She retired in 2002 after 40 years of caring and providing medical care to the citizens of Warren and surrounding counties.

Shirley departed this earthly place on Friday, Jan. 7. In addition to her parents and grandparents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Williams Sr.; her two sons, Matthew Williams Jr. and Larry Williams; a grandson, Larry Williams Jr.; her stepfather who reared her, Jim Green; and two brothers, Robert Jackson and Tommie Green.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Donna R. Williams; her brothers, James Green (Lisa) and Marion Green (Lurline); her grandchildren, F. Jamaal Williams, Germaine Williams-Flood (Dion), Matthew Williams III, Ashley Wallace-Wilson (Kevin), Natasha Wallace, Jashme Williams, Robin Williams, Linsey Williams and Derrick Wince; daughter-in-law, Ruby Williams; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends including sisters-in-law, Altha Williams and Lillian Jackson; Aunt Bertha Drake and members of the Jackson, Green, Hudson and Williams families.