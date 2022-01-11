Warren County not abandoning Lo Sto Road after objections

After a series of public hearings, lengthy discussions at work sessions and one misidentified road in a public notice, the Warren County Board of Supervisors chose Monday not to abandon a portion of Lo Sto Road in the Eagle Lake Community.

Late last year, the board published a public notice to inform the public of a hearing regarding the abandonment of “Old Eagle Lake Shore Road.” No one attended the following public hearing. However, at the following board meeting, attorney Blake Teller informed the supervisors that the road was misidentified. The board voted to reverse the abandonment of “Old Eagle Lake Shore Road,” and instead put in motion the procedures to potentially declare a portion of Lo Sto Road abandoned.

During the board’s Jan. 3 meeting, a number of residents and landowners on Lo Sto Road were in attendance for the public hearing, including the owner of the Lo Sto store and restaurant.

Eagle Lake resident Kelly MacNealy spoke during the hearing, saying he owned adjoining property to the Lo Sto and was against abandoning the property.

“I stand in strong opposition to the abandonment of this section of Lo Sto Road,” MacNealy said. “… I would appreciate a no vote in this matter.”

MacNealy said abandoning the portion of the road would not only negatively impact himself, but also the more than 50 people he rents to at the end of Lo Sto Road.

The owners of the Lo Sto and Lake Life, LLC, did not speak at the public hearing.

During Monday’s board of supervisors work session, District 2 Supervisor William Banks said based on precedent, the county should not further pursue abandoning the road. Banks did, however, suggest improving the turnaround for vehicles at the Lo Sto.

“In the past, if we ever had one objection to an abandonment, we wouldn’t go any further with it,” Banks said.