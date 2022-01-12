Early morning house fire leaves Vicksburg woman dead, injures second occupant

An early morning house fire on Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk, the fire began at 5:23 a.m. at the residence located at 83 Clayton Drive, near Porter’s Chapel Road.

“The fire originated in the master bedroom, where both people were after the incident. It was an elderly couple living in the home,” Danczyk said. “The male occupant was unable to get the female out of the home. He called for help and their neighbor called 911.”



The Vicksburg Police Department was the first agency on the scene, followed by Engine 2 from Indiana Avenue and Ambulance 20.

Danczyk said the efforts to save the female occupant were a multi-agency response.

“I want to thank the Vicksburg Police Department for their efforts as well,” Danczyk said. “It was an all-hands-on-deck moment. Everything that could be done, we did.”

The male suffered injuries from smoke inhalation and second-degree burns on much of his body and was taken to CMMC in West Jackson by Ambulance 20. Danczyk said a double paramedic crew was sent on the transport to ensure the man had adequate care for his injuries.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Danczyk said the man was in stable, but serious, condition.

“We did have a fatality with the female occupant,” he said. “She suffered second-and third-degree burns on 100 percent of her body. Medically, there was nothing we were able to do.”

Danczyk said the couple’s family members came to the scene of the fire, and that he spoke to them personally about what happened and the efforts to save both of their loved ones.

“The family did come to the scene, and we’ve shared this information with the family,” he said. “They are still very much in the grieving process.

“The gentleman did everything he could to save his loved one, and he was harmed in that process. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. … I hope the community keeps them in their thoughts and prayers as well.”

Vicksburg Fire Department units responding were Battalion Chief Tim Love, Engine 2, Engine 8, Ladder 3, Rescue, Ambulance 20 and Ambulance 80.

The State Fire Marshal arrived on site at approximately 8:30 a.m. for a joint investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal and VFD investigator Nathaniel Williams.