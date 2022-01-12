Effie Pearl Gibson, Vicksburg resident, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the Shady Lawn Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. She was 88.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thoams Gibson Sr.; her sister, Clara Squire; and her brother-in-law, Albert Squire Sr.

She is survived by her five sons, Thomas Gibson Jr., Johnny Gibson, Harry Gibson, Darnell Gibson and William Kenny Gibson; her daughters, Emma Ruth Ferrell, Carrie Hilliard, Pearlina Stewart, Mary Grimes, Valentina Elmore and Paula Sue Gibson; her caregivers, Pastor June Chiplin Thomas and Wanda Clark; and members of the Squire and Gibson families.

Funeral services for Effie Pearl Gibson are to be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 graveside at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.