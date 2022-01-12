Joe Charles Berry, Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6 in the Delta Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 52.

He attended the House of Peace Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Berry; mother, Bertha Davenport; a brother, William Bentley and a sister, Linda Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Beatice Oliver Berry of Vicksburg; his two sons, DeShawn Oliver of Kosciusko, Miss. and Jerrell Oliver of Vicksburg; his two daughters, Jalicia Oliver of Vicksburg and Shelia Clayborn of Yazoo City, Miss.; three brothers, Robert Bentley and Wilbert Bentley both of Milwaukee, Wis. and Grover Bentley Jr. of Vicksburg; four sisters, Betty Bentley and Charlene Bentley both of Milwaukee, Wis., Dorothy Bentley and JoAnn Berry both of Vicksburg.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. Graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Sweezer officiating, visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.