Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11. She was 22 years old.

Caroline is survived by her parents, Will and Holley Hood; her sister Kathryn Buchanan Simrall; her maternal grandparents John III (Trip) and Susan Hadad; her paternal grandfather William Allen Hood; her uncle and aunt, Glen and Laurin Jones, cousin Natalie, all of Vicksburg and cousin John Austin (Anna) Jones of Madison. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Daria Nosser Hood.

Caroline was born in Flowood, Miss., on Aug. 25, 1999. She attended Vicksburg Catholic Schools and was a 2018 honor graduate of St. Aloysius High School. She was a varsity and competitive cheerleader and attended the Trent Lott Leadership Institute at the University of Mississippi. She was a lifelong member of The Church of the Holy Trinity. She also attended First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg.

Caroline was a senior honor student at the University of Mississippi where she was majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications. She was scheduled to graduate in May 2022. She spent the summer of 2021 in the LeadAbroad program studying in Spain. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

Caroline was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. Her beautiful smile and radiant personality lit up every room. She was hilariously funny and loved entertaining others. She loved deeply, often affectionately calling her beloved Muddie and Pop (grandparents) her best friends. She was the best big sister to Kate, whom she loved and fiercely protected.

She loved her beloved pets, Gus, Archie, Dot, Dixie and Spooky.

Honorary pallbearers will include Natalie Jones, John Austin Jones, Chandler Roesch, Gracie Roberts, Madison Powell, Bayley Bond, Julia Smyth, Mary Anna Noe, Leslie Anne Bell, Anna Grace Quinton, Emily Placet, Brooke Belson, Isabelle Bowles, Bennett Stickland, Meredith Thoren, Elizabeth Hale and the members of Delta Rho Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Holy Trinity on Saturday, Jan. 15, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center or Rainbow Farms Therapeutic Riding Center.