Funeral services for Darrell Wayne Hoskins were held on Friday, Dec. 31 graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Father Joseph C. Nguyen officiating.

He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 67. He was a graduate of Rosa A. Temple class of 1972.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Shirley T. Moore Hoskins.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Dorsey Hoskins of Memphis, Tenn.; his son, Darrell Wayne Hoskins Jr. of Memphis, Tenn.; his brothers, Anthony L. Hoskins Sr. of Bay Pointe, Calif. and Alex Jose Shelby of Vicksburg; his sister, Rosa Smith of West Memphis, Ark.; and two grandchildren.