Essie Mae Harper passed away on Jan. 7 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 65.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.