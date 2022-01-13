June Marie Groome Williamson, age 89, of Vicksburg, passed away, Friday, Jan. 7 in Roanoke, Va. She is survived by the love of her life, Owen K. Williamson. They have been married for 70 years.

Williamson is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Gina Williamson, and her beloved granddaughter and great-grandson, Katherine Williamson and Noah Williamson. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark P. Williamson.

She was the daughter of the late Fred J. and Gussie S. Groome of Vicksburg, and the sister of Fred Groome, who resides in Vicksburg.

Williamson was a devoted wife and mother and she brought joy to those who knew her playful spirit. She gave her time freely through years of volunteering and service to others. She was a good person.

Her presence made the room a better place, and much more fun. She made laughter and mischief and brought us all along to the party that life can be.

God gave her to Owen, and Owen to her. We are all blessed to have been witness to his divine plan for June and Owen and their lives’ testimony to commitment, devotion and faith.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.