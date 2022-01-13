Vicksburg private schools close due to COVID-19

Both Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic Schools on Thursday announced temporary closures due to COVID-19.

PCA Head of School Chris Williams said the school and daycare facilities will be closed through Monday, Jan 17. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The school was already scheduled to be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

“Porter’s Chapel Academy takes the health and well-being of our students, staff, and families very seriously,” Williams said. “Therefore, due to the rise of COVID-19 within our community and the recent rise of positive results within our facilities among our students and staff members we feel it was very important to err on the side of caution and close Porter’s Chapel Academy school and daycare facilities.”

Williams said the days the school is closed will be utilized for cleaning and sanitizing facilities, as well as allowing students and staff the time to recover and return to school healthy and safe.

As a result of the closure, PCA has postponed a basketball game and a soccer game. The girls and boys basketball games at Greenville Christian that were scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Jan. 24. The soccer game versus Manchester Academy, scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.

“When we return, we will be following the CDC Guidance for COVID-19,” Williams said. “That policy will be emailed over the upcoming weekend to our parents.

“We do realize that this may be an inconvenience for some, and do apologize, however through much prayer and consideration at this time, we feel this is the safest decision that can be made for our students, staff, and families of Porters Chapel Academy,” Williams said. “We are asking for prayers for those affected by this virus.”

Vicksburg Catholic Schools are also closed until Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to COVID-19, a statement from the school read. VCS was also scheduled to be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Home basketball games Thursday and Friday against Discovery Christian and Madison-St. Joseph have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. A Thursday afternoon soccer game at Washington School in Greenville, set to start at 3 p.m., will still be played.

“Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 related absences among students and staff, VCS will dismiss today, Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m.,” the statement read. “While closed, the school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Our students’ and faculty’s safety is our top priority; therefore, in addition to classes, all indoor sports activities for this week have been canceled.”

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, between Jan. 3 and 7, VCS reported 14 students tested positive for COVID-19. No more than five teachers tested positive. A total of 21 students were in quarantine due to exposure.