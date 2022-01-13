Vicksburg’s Briggs Hopson Elected to Serve on National Conference of State Legislatures’ Executive Committee

Washington, D.C. – Lawmakers from around the country elected Senator Briggs Hopson to serve on the 2021-2022 NCSL Executive Committee at the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) 2021 Legislative Summit in Tampa, Fla.

“I am proud to be a part of the leadership of a well-respected organization like the National Conference of State Legislatures,” Hopson said. “Our country needs to see that elected officials from both parties can work together to solve problems. NCSL is the go-to resource for state legislators from around the country. I’m glad to give Mississippi a voice on this important national committee.”

The NCSL Executive Committee is the governing body of the National Conference of State Legislatures. Comprised of 63 elected members, the Executive Committee drives the organization by supervising and controlling the affairs of the Conference, its committees and publications, as well as deciding the organization’s ultimate positions on public policy.

“We are pleased to have Senator Hopson’s expertise on NCSL’s Executive Committee,” said NCSL President and Hawaii Speaker Scott Saiki. “His participation in NCSL over the years has been a key part of the organization’s success.”

The Executive committee meets four times a year to oversee the development and implementation of NCSL policies.

Hopson, who lives and practices law in Vicksburg, has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator and has served as Co-chair of NCSL’s Law, Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.