Shiers’ overtime goal lifts Flashes over Washington

Eli Shiers scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period to give St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team a 6-5 win over Washington School on Thursday.

Shiers’ second goal of the game came with two minutes left in the second of two 10-minute overtime periods. He redirected a long shot in front of the keeper, and the Flashes were able to keep Washington at bay after that.

Shiers and Will Dowe had one assist apiece in the wild win. Cooper Madison had three goals and one assist, while John Ellis Montgomery had a goal and two assists.

Washington scored in the first overtime to take a 5-4 lead, and then Madison and Shiers both scored in the second overtime to pull out the victory for the Flashes.

Goal keeper Chase Tucker made 12 saves.

St. Al (8-4, 3-0 MAIS Division II West) won its third consecutive game and remained undefeated in district play. It will return to action Jan. 20 with a home game against Catholic School rival Madison-St. Joseph.