Warren County Land Records Jan. 3 to Jan. 10

Published 1:50 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period January 3 to January 10.

Warranty Deeds

* Dustin S. Smith and Judy Lynn Smith Brantley to Judy Lynn Smith Brantley and Andrew E. Brantley, Lots 28-31, Dogwood Lake Estate Part 1-A.

*Dustin S. Smith and Judy Lynn Smith Brantley to Dustin S. Smith and Juliana H. Smith, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* The Chamber Street Co. LLC to Broadhill Properties LLC, West 90 feet of Lot 6, Baum.

* C & D Properties of Vicksburg LLC to Lakisha Henyard and Anthony Qualls, Lots 1 and 2, Folkes Addition.

* Jason Austin Cade and Leiana Cade to Hayden Hanna and Ashley Hanna, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Arthur Davis to Tianna Wright, Block 10, Lot 4 and 5, Warren Heights.

* Robert A. Dubios and Sharon A. Dubios to Warren Willams and Lakin Willams, Lot 1, South Haven Subdivision.

* Golding Land Company LLC to Masterson Robert Calvin, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Calvin Green to Donald Rowan and Ireal Towan, Lot 1, Frontier Subdivision.

* Nedra R. Smith, Nedra King and Kenneth A. King Sr. to Krystal Denise Hamlin, Lot 3, Tommy Jones Estates.

* James K. Kelly and Tina Roxanne to Ross E. Raymond and Wanda J. Raymond, Part of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* Osm Holdings LLC to Quilly’s Magnolia RV Park LLC, Part of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Perry Real Estate LLC to Janey R. Robinson, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* John M. Slaughter Jr. to Gretta D. Roby, Lot 5A, Whispering Pines No. 1.

* Valerie A. Woerner to Ronnie J. Washington Jr., Lot 34, Marion Park No. 3-Block A.

 

Deeds of Trust 

* All Saints’ Episcopal School to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Southeast ¼ and Part of North ½ of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Part of Lot 2 of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Warren Williams and Lakin Williams to Ally Capital Corp, Lot 1, South Haven Subdivision.

* Belmont Gardens LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Gerald Wayne Bishop Sr. and Ellen M. Bishop to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* John S. Boswell to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Judy Lynn Smith Brantley and Andrew E. Brantley to RiverHills Bank, Lot 28-31, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-A.

* Broadhill Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, West 90 feet of Lot 6, Baum Subdivision.

* Mary Delores Brown to Trustmark National Bank, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Effie Jefferson Tract Subdivision.

* Janey R. Robinson to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Sean Michael Pond to Community Bank of Mississippi, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Lot 10, Highland Subdivision.

* Krystal Denise Hamlin to Evolve Bank & Trust, Lot 3, Tommy Jones Estates.

* Chelsey Ferguson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Hayden Hanna and Ashley Hanna to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Christopher M. Hartley and Aimee R. Hartley to RiverHills Bank, Lot 7A and 7B, Tucker Ridge Subdivision.

* Chasity M. Williams to Home Point Financial Corporation, Lot 333, Oak Park No. 7.

* Steffani Jenkins and David Gleen Jenkins to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Mable E. Jennings to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 9-C, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

* David W. Knight and Regina B. Knight to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 4, Warrenton Heights.

* Tara Lynn (Pettway) Lange and Craig Mitchell Lange to Mutual Credit Union, Lot B, South Haven Subdivision Part 2 Extended.

* Gretta D. Roby to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 51, Whispering Pines No. 1.

* Jason A. Morson and Shonda L. Morson to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Magen C. Westcott to Mutual Credit Union, Lots 334 and 335, Openwood Plantation No. 8-D.

* Paige Payne to The Union Bank Company, Part of Section 37, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Suzanne Dawsey Phipps and Burrow Scott Phipps to RiverHills Bank, Block 2, Lot 16, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

* Robert M. Rials and Barbara Rials to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Robert Miller Rials Jr. and Carley White Rials to RiverHills Bank, Lots 7, 8, 9, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

* Dustin S. Smith and Julianna J. Smith to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Ronnie J. Washington to Trustmark National Bank, Block A, Lot 34, Marion Park No. 3.

 

 Licenses

* Amr Kalloub, 31, Amman, Jordan, to Cynthia Renee Johnson, 52, Mississippi.

*Gary Hardy, 26, Mississippi, to Ariel Wilson, 30, Mississippi.

* Kyle Patrick Dunsford, 25, Missouri, to Kristen Rae Young, 27, Missouri.

* Derrick Demond Jackson, 36, Mississippi, to Toronda Shesna Mosley, 35, Mississippi.

* Richard Anthony Jord Courtier, 32, Florida, to Lesley C. Johnson, 37, Louisiana.

 

