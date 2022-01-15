Frazier: Where to get Vicksburg Living, and why you should read it

I have written several columns about the Vicksburg Living magazine and will do so again in this week’s column.

But only because there are still folks who are not familiar with the magazine, don’t know where to get a copy and are wondering why it doesn’t come in the mail anymore. Well, I am here to answer those questions.

Vicksburg Living is a product of the Vicksburg Post. The magazine comes out six times a year. We have copies of the magazine at our office at 1106 Washington St. and we sell subscriptions.

What may be confusing to some is that when we first began publishing Vicksburg Living, the magazine was mailed to folks for free.

Like I said, before, Vicksburg Living was sent out to introduce the magazine to the public. However, it was also initially mailed out with the intention of seeing what kind of feedback the magazine would generate.

Let me just say, we were all excited to hear so much positive feedback.

So, the free copies — it had always been the intent to offer the magazine for a cost, we just first needed to let the public know we had a new product.

Therefore, for anyone interested in purchasing a subscription to Vicksburg Living, the cost is $18 per year or $24 for a two-year subscription.

As a magazine connoisseur, I am well aware that our state publishes some beautiful magazines. And I would be lying if I told you I only read Vicksburg Living.

However, while the regional magazines may have a story or two every now and again about Vicksburg in an issue, Vicksburg Living is dedicated to nothing but stories about Vicksburg or those with connections to the River City.

I hope I have answered any and all questions some may have had about Vicksburg Living.

If not, just give us a ring.