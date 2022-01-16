The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Senior bowling league

The Fun Lanes Seniors Spring Bowling League will begin competition on Jan. 19 at Fun Lanes, in the former Vicksburg Mall. This league is open to all bowlers 50 years of age or older. Call Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357, for information.

VWAA baseball registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s spring baseball season has been extended. The league is open to children ages 3 and up, with five age divisions up to 12U, and games begin March 21, 2022.

Online registration is available at vwaabaseball.org. For more information, visit the website or email vwaabaseball@gmail.com or follow the VWAA Baseball Facebook page.

Hinds baseball showcase

Hinds Community College will host its 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase on Jan. 23, at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus. The showcase will begin at noon, and continue until completion. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12. Players should bring their own baseball equipment, cleats and pants. They must also have a physical with a date of Jan. 23, 2021 or later.

The cost is $100 per player, payable with cash or check at the time of registration. No early payment will be accepted, although players can download registration and waiver forms at https://sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball to speed up the registration process.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu.