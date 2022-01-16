Mississippi Symphony to perform Mozart at Sunday concert

The works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be featured when the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra performs a candlelight concert Sunday at the Church of the Holy Trinity.

The program, “Mozart by Candlelight,” begins at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary and features three works by Mozart: Symphony No. 25, K. 183, in g minor; Serenade No. 12 for Winds, K. 388, in c minor; and Symphony No. 38, K. 504, in D Major, “Prague.”

It is sponsored by the Frances Koury Four Seasons of the Arts and the city of Vicksburg. The concert is free to the public but donations are encouraged.

The Four Seasons of the Arts enters its 15th year this year, although the MSO concert was canceled in 2020 by concerns for COVID-19.

“They are back this year,” said Dorothy Brasfield, a representative for the Four Seasons committee.

The Mississippi Symphony is conducted by Crafton Beck who is entering his 21st season as Music Director of MSO.

He received a doctorate in conducting from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music in 198 and previous studies were at The Ohio State University and the Aspen School.

While affiliated with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in the 1990s, he arranged more than selections that appeared on the orchestra’s many recordings, most of which placed on the Billboard Classical/Crossover charts for best-selling albums.

His symphonic work “Passage,” premiered by the MSO in 2014, received the 2015 Award for Musical Composition by the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters.

The MSO tours statewide as a full orchestra, a chamber orchestra, and as one of three resident ensembles – the Woodwind Quintet, the Brass Quintet and String Quartet.

The MSO is the largest professional performing arts organization in the state, performing for more than 75,000 Mississippians each year at more than 120 concerts statewide.