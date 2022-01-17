On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Steven Craig Goode went to be with the Lord. He lived most of his life in the Raymond area, but for the past several years he called Vicksburg his home.

Goode was born June 23, 1967, to Ellis and Elizabeth Goode. He was the baby of the family and the only boy, so to say Steve was the “Apple of the Eye” is not an exaggeration.

Goode loved everything outdoors. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting, and fishing. He raised and trained rabbit dogs and competed in many events. He enjoyed singing karaoke and hanging out with his friends.

Being raised a farmer, he spent many hours propped up on the truck with family just watching the cattle graze. Life’s simple pleasures. Goode could run almost any kind of heavy equipment and could operate a bulldozer like very few ever could.

Waiting for him in Heaven were so many family members and friends. We’re sure the reunion was amazing.

Steve is survived by his two sons, Jason Goode (Hailey) and Corporal Logan Goode, U.S. Marine; one grandson, Dawson; three sisters, Jerry Niolet, Cindi Ware and Brenda Goode; his girlfriend, Jennifer Gordy; and his beloved little four-legged babies. As well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Ellis and Elizabeth Goode; sister, Betty Ladner; and brother-in-law Eugene Niolet.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.