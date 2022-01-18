City of Vicksburg to help residents get free at-home COVID tests

Beginning Wednesday, Vicksburg residents will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests offered by the federal government.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the city will help residents register online to get the home test kits.

“We’re going to make it available so that if you have trouble or don’t have access to login on a computer, we’re going to make the computers available to you,” Flaggs said.

“The federal government is providing free COVID tests at www.COVIDtests.gov,” said Felicia Kent, director of the city’s COVID-19 Literacy Program.

She said people can begin registering for the test kits Wednesday. The tests will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.

“All you would need is your name and address,” she said. “The test will be shipped — it takes seven to 12 days and the shipping is free. No credit card is needed, and the limit is four tests per household.”

She recommended people order the test regardless of whether they think they have the disease.

“I’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it,” she said. “Since it takes seven to 12 days to ship, as soon as the site goes up at midnight Wednesday, if I were you, I would encourage you to get your test for your family members.”

Kent said a site would be available at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who do not have access to computers.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, Kent said, “Do not go to the emergency room. Do not call 911. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is encouraging if you test positive to follow the CDC guidelines and isolate for the five-day period.

“If you are having trouble breathing, call 911, but otherwise isolate and remain home and you’ll be healthy.”