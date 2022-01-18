James Ellis Gross passed away on Jan. 12 at his home. He was 67.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Edward Harden officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.