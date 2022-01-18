Merit Health River Region announces Nursing Excellence Award winner

Merit Health River Region announced Tuesday that Steve Jackson, RN, Nurse Supervisor, was selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.

This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

Jackson was chosen for his outstanding leadership, especially during crisis situations, a release from Merit Health River Region read.

“His leadership can be easily tied to his desire to readily help others as well as his commitment and dedication to his patients and their families, colleagues and physicians,” the release said. “His calm and caring personality is one of the key attributes needed by house supervisors. He is a highly visible figure and mentor, providing extra support that might be needed by new staff.

“Steve leads with integrity, respect, compassion and a true caring for everyone he comes into contact with. His work is about serving others, improving patient care as well as providing an excellent experience to all who enter our establishment.”

“Merit Health River Region is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Steve among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Mo Aslam, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of Merit Health River Region. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of healthcare professionals like Steve, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”

Jackson joined Merit Health River Region in October of 2006 as a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) nurse, and in August of 2018, he was promoted to Nursing Supervisor.

In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Jackson received a cash prize and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right,” by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.