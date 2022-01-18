Philip John Vedros III, born Mar. 25, 1954, died Sunday, Jan. 16 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church followed immediately by a Mass of the Resurrection with the Rev. Robert Dore officiating, assisted by Rev. P.J Curley, Pastor Emeritus.

A native of Vicksburg, Miss., Vedros was the son of the late Philip John Vedros Jr. and Dorothea Faye “Dottie” Loviza Vedros. He was a 1972 graduate of St. Aloysius High School and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Vedros was retired from general law practice, having earned a Juris Doctor in 1985 from the University of Mississippi School of Law, Oxford, Miss. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Risk and Insurance in 1982 from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, La. Other positions he held over the course of his career include Associate Attorney for the firm of Darnall, Biggs, Trowbridge, Supple & Cremaldi, Franklin, La., from 1988-1990; Judicial Law Clerk and Administrative Law Judge to Hons. Charles R. Brackin and Alwine M. Ragland, 6th Judicial District of Louisiana, from 1987-1988; among others.

Philip had a lifelong love of trains, due in part to his maternal grandfather’s work with the railroad. He bought and sold hundreds of toy trains over the past 30-plus years and had accumulated a very large collection of toy trains and other related memorabilia.

Philip is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pamela W. Vedros; five siblings, Mary V. Stewart (Mike), Joanne V. Wright (Tim) and Stephen M. Vedros (Dette), all of Vicksburg, Maureen Vedros of Long Beach, Miss. and Mark G. Vedros (Trish) of Madison, Miss.; and numerous nieces, nephews, close aunts and uncles and other relatives.

Pallbearers will be John Michael Stewart, Zachary Ryan Vedros, Joseph R. Curro III, Christopher Curro, Gregory Curro, Jerome Curro and Hayden Palmer.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or the American Diabetes Association.