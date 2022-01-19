Big nights by Taylor, Walton help PCA sweep Benton

A huge night by Chris Taylor — and a few others — kept Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team on track Tuesday night.

Taylor easily outscored Benton Academy by himself, racking up 40 points to lead the Eagles to an easy district win, 69-24.

Nic Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for PCA, while Lawson Selby and Willie Rogers both had solid rebounding games. Rogers finished with 12 rebounds, and Selby had seven to go along with six points.

PCA (13-7, 7-1 MAIS District 3-3A) won for the ninth time in 10 games.

PCA will continue a busy week with back-to-back games Thursday and Friday, at Delta Streets and home against Discovery Christian. The Eagles will then travel to face defending MAIS Class 3A champion Greenville Christian on Monday night.

In Tuesday’s junior high game, PCA beat Benton Academy 46-25. Keller Bradley scored 15 points, while Jase Jung and D.J. Smith had eight apiece.

Porter’s Chapel 58, Benton Academy 43

Anjel Walton finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, Tiara Sims added 20 points, and Porter’s Chapel Academy defeated Benton Academy in the girls’ half of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

PCA shot 40.3 percent from the field for the game and totaled 13 steals as a team. Walton had four steals, and Sims and Zyer Smith had three apiece.