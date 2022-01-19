Fire damages Sherwood Drive home

Published 10:01 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By John Surratt

A late-night fire damaged a home at 121 Sherwood Drive in the Enchanted Hills Subdivision on Tuesday.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire originated in a bedroom of the occupied house. He said firefighters were notified about 11:08 p.m. and the first units on the scene arrived to find flames coming through the roof over the bedroom.

Danczyk said the blaze was quickly extinguished.

“Engine 8 and 2 personnel entered the building quickly and they did get it contained,” he said. “The hose was damaged enough so the occupants could not return and we had to pull the meter to the home.”

The cause of the fire was undetermined and is under investigation. There were no injuries. Danczyk said the house had significant damage but could be repaired.

Besides Danczyk and Engines 8 and 2, Ladder 3, rescue, the Battalion 1 chief and Ambulance 20 responded.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Carol Pace helps students build responsible habits

Vicksburg woman reported missing since December 22

Vicksburg historian Nancy Bell named 2021 Landy Teller Award recipient

WEIRD WEATHER: Why it’s happening and how to stay healthy when temperatures fluctuate

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Will you order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...