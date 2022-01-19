Fire damages Sherwood Drive home

A late-night fire damaged a home at 121 Sherwood Drive in the Enchanted Hills Subdivision on Tuesday.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire originated in a bedroom of the occupied house. He said firefighters were notified about 11:08 p.m. and the first units on the scene arrived to find flames coming through the roof over the bedroom.

Danczyk said the blaze was quickly extinguished.

“Engine 8 and 2 personnel entered the building quickly and they did get it contained,” he said. “The hose was damaged enough so the occupants could not return and we had to pull the meter to the home.”

The cause of the fire was undetermined and is under investigation. There were no injuries. Danczyk said the house had significant damage but could be repaired.

Besides Danczyk and Engines 8 and 2, Ladder 3, rescue, the Battalion 1 chief and Ambulance 20 responded.