Graveside services for Erica LaShandra Barnes, 38, who died Monday, Jan. 17 at her residence will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23 at Rohelia Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Burks officiating. Due to recent events affecting the nation, only 75 people will be allowed to attend the graveside service, however, a public visitation will be held Saturday, from 1 until 5 p.m at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Barnes; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Erica is survived by her mother, Betty Barnes McGee of Utica, Miss.; step-father, Johnny McGee of Utica, Miss.; a daughter, Samaria Barnes of Utica, Miss.; two brothers, Antione Harper of Byram, Miss. and Terrance Currie of Jackson, Miss.; three sisters, Felecia Barnes of Jackson, Miss., Kimberly Currie of Utica, Miss. and Robbie Barnes of Brandon, Miss.; two stepsisters, Belinda Taylor of Jackson, Miss. and Tomeka Goings of Jackson, Miss.; seven aunts, three uncles, and a number of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends.