Jacqueline Ann Judge, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 60. She was a retired teacher’s assistant for the Vicksburg Warren School District and a member of Triumph Church.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Terrence Judge; maternal grandparents, Eddie and Julia Sanders; paternal grandparents, Herman and Elsie Winters Sr.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Judge of Killeen, Texas and Jasmine Judge of Vicksburg; her parents, Herman and Mary Sanders Winters Jr. of Vicksburg; her four brothers Herman Winters III of Indianapolis, Ind., Clyde Judge Jr. of Vicksburg, Dewayne Winters of Canton, Miss. and Rev. Dr. Michael Winters of McKinney, Texas; her two sisters, Deborah Jones of Vicksburg and Andrea Swearengen of Batesville, Miss.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 in the Triumph Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Fields officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings required while inside the building.