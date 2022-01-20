Mary Elmore, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14 in her home surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was 90. She had retired from the Waterways Experiment Station and was a member and usher for the New Zion M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Elmore and Ethel B. Clark Elmore; her brothers, Williard Elmore, Paul Elmore and Henry Wright; and her sisters, Gwendolyn Carter, Bertha Elmore, Louise Elmore and Elizabeth Elmore.

She is survived by her four sons, Charles E. Elmore, Donnie Elmore both of Vicksburg, George B. Elmore of Columbus, Ga. and Albert Elmore of Kellen, Texas; her five daughters, Johnnie M. Elmore, Janet E. Darden both of Vicksburg, Gloria Elmore of Jackson, Miss., Mary R. Elmore of Plano, Texas and Ann Hall of Augusta, Ga.; and her sister, Alma More of Vicksburg, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at noon in the New Zion M. B. Church with Rev. Joseph Briscoe officiating; interment shall follow in the New Zion Church Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.