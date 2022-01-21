City of Vicksburg responds to gas leak at Speed, Letitia streets

Published 10:43 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

The intersection of Speed and Letitia Streets was blocked off Friday morning as crews worked to repair a gas leak. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

A portion of Speed Street was blocked off Friday morning as crews from the city of Vicksburg worked to identify and repair a gas leak.

The leak was found in the 1000 block of Speed Street, near the intersection of Letitia Street. According to city Superintendent of Water and Gas Dane Lovell, it was a 4-inch gas main leak.

To repair it, city crews went on both sides of the line and squeezed it to stop the leak. At 9:30 a.m. Friday, crews commenced the repair process. Lovell estimated repairs would take an additional two to three hours.

“We did not lose any customers, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

More News

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Alanna Lawrence wants her students to trust the process

Warren County Land Records Jan. 10 to Jan. 17

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Wes Moore stresses the importance of responsibility to students

Supervisors update COVID-19 policy for Warren County employees

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Will you order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...