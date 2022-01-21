Five injured in wreck on MS 27 in Warren County

Five people were injured Friday in a three-car wreck on MS 27 at Warriors Trail.

First responders and Warren County sheriff’s deputies were notified of the wreck at about 12:22 p.m.

Deputy Vicksburg Fire Chief Trey Martin said four of the five people injured were taken to Merit Health River Region by Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance, while the 5th person went to the hospital in a private vehicle. He said most of the injuries appeared to be minor, and one patient may have had a broken leg.

He said one car had apparently left the road and struck a tree, and one person had to be removed from a car using the Jaws of Life.

Besides the ambulances and fire department rescue units, Warren County fire officials, sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.